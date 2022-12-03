Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Goggia wins World Cup season opener in Lake Louise

Italian defending women’s World Cup downhill champion Sofia Goggia won her first World Cup race of the season on Friday in 1 minute and 47.81 seconds, edging Switzerland's Corinne Suter at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 03:21 IST
Alpine skiing-Goggia wins World Cup season opener in Lake Louise

Italian defending women’s World Cup downhill champion Sofia Goggia won her first World Cup race of the season on Friday in 1 minute and 47.81 seconds, edging Switzerland's Corinne Suter at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. Racing ninth, she finished 0.04 ahead of reigning Olympic champion Suter, with Austrian Cornelia Hutter taking third.

It was the latest superb performance from Goggia in the Canadian Rockies, after the 2018 Olympic champion won two downhills and the Super-G in Lake Louise a year ago. She mounted a remarkable comeback to collect silver earlier this year in Beijing less than a month after she injured the cruciate ligament in her left knee.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who is six wins behind compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's record 82 World Cup race victories, opted not to take part in the downhills or Super-G events at Lake Louise in order to prioritize slalom and giant slalom training. (Editing by Chris ReeseReporting by Amy Tennery in New York )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022