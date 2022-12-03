Soccer-Serbia coach Stojkovic laments 'shocking' defending in loss to Switzerland

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was at a loss to explain why his team conceded twice after taking a lead in their 3-2 defeat by Switzerland in Friday's final Group G encounter that saw his team eliminated from the World Cup.

Switzerland's victory left Serbia bottom of the group with just one point as they crashed out of the group stage yet again. Serbia have never moved past the World Cup group stage since the breakup of Yugoslavia. "When you lose the game, of course we think about (mistakes made by) the defensive line, but we defend and attack as a team," Stojkovic said.

"We reversed it after 0-1 to make it 2-1, but again we didn't play well defensively. It was so easy for the Swiss to score the second goal, which was really shocking for us. Psychologically, it was very positive for the Swiss. "These kinds of things at this level of play are forbidden. If you repeat these mistakes, it is very difficult to win. In the future we must work hard and do everything to resolve the problem."

Serbia leave Qatar without a win and with just one point after three games and Stojkovic blamed the lack of match fitness among his key players coming into the World Cup. "Given the problems we faced since our arrival at the World Cup, we struggled with injuries to key players, we did our best to bring them back to shape but it seems it was too big a problem for us," Stojkovic said.

"The guys did put up a fight and they did their best. However, for this level of competition, unfortunately it wasn't enough, but there are justified reasons and I cannot expect anymore than what they showed on the pitch." When asked about his own future after Serbia's worst performance at the World Cup, Stojkovic said he was already looking forward to the European Championship qualifiers.

"In March we will start qualifying for the European Championship... so nothing will change that," he said. "Of course I will be far more satisfied if my players are healthy and at the top of their game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)