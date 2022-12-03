Soccer-World Cup 2022: England's route to final explained

England is looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournaments in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * England finished top of Group B on seven points having beaten Iran 6-2 and drawn 0-0 with the United States, before defeating Wales 3-0.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16? * England's Round of 16 ties will be against Senegal, the runners-up of Group A.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS? * If England beat Senegal they could encounter France in the quarter-finals, provided the 2018 champions can beat Poland in their Round of 16 ties.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If England makes it to the semis, they could face Group E runners-up Spain or Group H winners Portugal.

WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL? * If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on five-time winners Brazil, who topped Group G.

