Soccer-Depay, Blind give Netherlands 2-0 halftime lead over U.S.
Goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind gave the Netherlands a 2-0 halftime lead over the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday in the first knockout match of the World Cup.
Depay's wonderful finish from a free-flowing team move in the 10th minute broke the deadlock, and Blind delivered another blow just before the break to put the Dutch on course for a quarter-final clash with Argentina or Australia.
