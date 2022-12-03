Soccer-Depay on target as Netherlands beat U.S. 3-1 to reach quarter-finals
Substitute Haji Wright scrambled in a reply for the United States in the 76th minute to give the Americans hope but Denzel Dumfries's volley sealed a seventh quarter-final appearance for the Dutch. Louis van Gaal's Dutch side grabbed the lead with their first attack when a slick move ended with Dumfries cutting a perfect pass back for Barcelona forward Depay to stroke home.
The Netherlands became the first country into the World Cup quarter-finals as they beat the United States 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.
A 10th-minute effort by Memphis Depay and another from Daley Blind with the last kick of the first half paved the way for the Dutch to set up a last eight clash with either Argentina or Australia, who were playing later. Substitute Haji Wright scrambled in a reply for the United States in the 76th minute to give the Americans hope but Denzel Dumfries's volley sealed a seventh quarter-final appearance for the Dutch.
Louis van Gaal's Dutch side grabbed the lead with their first attack when a slick move ended with Dumfries cutting a perfect pass back for Barcelona forward Depay to stroke home. Dumfries then played a carbon copy ball for Blind to make it 2-0 and put his side in cruise control.
Wright bundled home from a Christian Pulisic cross but Dumfries crowned a great display to finish off the Americans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne
Russia slams Dutch court verdict on MH17 crash
India, Australia discuss cyber threat assessment, next-gen telecommunications capacity building
Australia welcomes Dutch court conviction of three for murder over MH17
Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne