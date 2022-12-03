Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina v Australia teams

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 23:16 IST
Soccer-Argentina v Australia teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia in Al Rayyan on Saturday.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi

Australia: Mat Ryan, Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

