Soccer-Lionel Messi plays 1,000th career game

Lionel Messi began the 1,000th game of his remarkable career on Saturday in Argentina's World Cup last 16 clash with Australia as he sought the only major trophy to elude him.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 00:37 IST
Lionel Messi began the 1,000th game of his remarkable career on Saturday in Argentina's World Cup last 16 clash with Australia as he sought the only major trophy to elude him. The 35-year-old is Argentina's all-time top scorer, with 93 goals, and was making his 169th appearance for his nation.

Messi joined Barcelona's youth setup at 13, becoming their top scorer also with with 672 goals in 778 games, before moving to Paris St Germain last year. In total, he has scored 788 career goals.

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup and has said it will be his last, making it all the more important for him to win the trophy if he is to match the legacy of his great predecessor in the No. 10 shirt, Diego Maradona.

