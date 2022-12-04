Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Goggia goes back-to-back in downhill at Lake Louise

With the win, Goggia has now won her previous five races at the Canadian course as the reigning downhill champion notched her 14th career World Cup downhill victory. "Today was a quite perfect run," Goggia said of her race, which was shorter than Friday's after the start was moved down the mountain due to weather.

Italy's Sophia Goggia won her second World Cup downhill in as many days at Lake Louise on Saturday, picking up speed down the stretch to finish in one minute 28.96 seconds and edge Austria's Nina Ortlieb by 0.34 seconds. With the win, Goggia has now won her previous five races at the Canadian course as the reigning downhill champion notched her 14th career World Cup downhill victory.

"Today was a quite perfect run," Goggia said of her race, which was shorter than Friday's after the start was moved down the mountain due to weather. "There was a lot of wind at the start. We had to be focused and committed today. I skied the perfect run I wanted to in my head."

Corinne Suter of Switzerland took third after finishing 0.03 seconds behind Ortlieb. Goggia will look to further extend her dominance at Lake Louise when she returns as the favourite in Sunday's super-G.

