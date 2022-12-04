Left Menu

Golf-Meronk claims Australian Open title after Scott crashes out

It was a disappointing day for home fans at the event's return after a three-year absence due to COVID-19, with Australian young gun Grace Kim also falling short in the women's event. Kim had worked her way into a share of the lead in the final holes but a double-bogey on the 18th dropped her to fourth on nine-under, three strokes shy of British Open winner Buhai.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 11:39 IST
Golf-Meronk claims Australian Open title after Scott crashes out
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Adam Scott's hopes of a second Australian Open crown crumbled in the heat and wind on Melbourne's 'Sandbelt' on Sunday as Polish trailblazer Adrian Meronk coolly closed out a five-stroke win in style at Victoria Golf Club.

With the title sewn up, Meronk drained a 40-foot eagle putt from off the 18th green in a four-under 66 to finish with a 14-under total of 268 in the A$1.7 million ($1.15 million) tournament co-sanctioned with Europe's DP World Tour. South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai won the women's component of the inaugural dual gender event by a stroke from Shin Jiyai, the South Korean missing a five-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff.

The men's final round was a shoot-out between Scott and the towering Meronk, Poland's first winner on the European tour with his breakthrough at the Irish Open in July. With a one-stroke overnight lead over Meronk and huge galleries in his corner, former world number one Scott had been in pole position to claim his country's most prestigious golf trophy, 13 years after his first at New South Wales Golf Club.

But back-to-back bogeys from the seventh hole had him fall three strokes behind before a double-bogey on the 17th after a disastrous tee-shot put paid to his tournament. It was a disappointing day for home fans at the event's return after a three-year absence due to COVID-19, with Australian young gun Grace Kim also falling short in the women's event.

Kim had worked her way into a share of the lead in the final holes but a double-bogey on the 18th dropped her to fourth on nine-under, three strokes shy of British Open winner Buhai. Buhai wobbled with bogeys on 14 and 16 but steadied with a birdie on the 17th to card a one-over 73 for a 12-under total of 277 for the tournament. ($1 = 1.4730 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022