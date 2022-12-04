Left Menu

Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh

BCCI tweeted that Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI. Rishabh Pant has been released from the squad and will join the team for the Tests.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:06 IST
Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India batter Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad after the meeting with BCCI medical team, he will return in the Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted that Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI. Rishabh Pant has been released from the squad and will join the team for the Tests.

There is no room for Axar Patel in the final XI either, with the BCCI indicating that the all-rounder was not available for selection for the first ODI. The absence of Pant means KL Rahul will keep wickets in Mirpur on Sunday, with Kuldeep earning a debut after an impressive IPL tournament for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year.

"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI," BCCI tweeted. Pant has delivered some solid performances in ODIs this year. In 12 games and 10 innings this year, he has scored 336 runs at an average of 37.33, with one century and two fifties and best score of 125*.

However, New Zealand tour was dismal as he could manage scores of only 15 and 10 in his ODIs. Earlier, the star pacer of the team Mohammad Shami ruled out of the series. BCCI announced Umran Malik as the veteran pacer's replacement in India's 17-man squad for their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

In the first ODI Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the three-match ODI series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. The first two ODIs will take place in Dhaka on the 4 and 7, followed by the third game in Chattogram on the 10. A two-Test series follow the ODIs from December 14 to 26.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022