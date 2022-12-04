Left Menu

India go down 4-5 to Australia in fifth hockey Test, lose series 1-4

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:37 IST
India go down 4-5 to Australia in fifth hockey Test, lose series 1-4
  • Australia

India suffered a 4-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth and final hockey Test to lose the series 1-4 here on Sunday.

Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored a brace for Australia, while Aran Zalewski (30th, Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other goal getters for the home team.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) scored for India.

India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3. The visitors lost the fourth game 1-5.

