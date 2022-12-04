India go down 4-5 to Australia in fifth hockey Test, lose series 1-4
PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:37 IST
- Country:
- Australia
India suffered a 4-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth and final hockey Test to lose the series 1-4 here on Sunday.
Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored a brace for Australia, while Aran Zalewski (30th, Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other goal getters for the home team.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) scored for India.
India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3. The visitors lost the fourth game 1-5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia win toss and will bat 1st in 2nd ODI vs England
Australian PM says premature to discuss about any potential China trip
West Indies draw warmup match to open 2-Test Australian tour -
Rugby League-Australia women storm to third successive Rugby League World Cup title
Australia beat England by 72 runs to clinch ODI series