Cricket-England set Pakistan 343 to win Rawalpindi test

England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a victory target of 343 in the first test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Harry Brook (87), Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) scored half-centuries for England who amassed 657 in their first innings. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahir Mahmood claimed two wickets apiece for Pakistan who conceded a 78-run lead to England.

England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, will also play matches in Multan and Karachi.

