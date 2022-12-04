Soccer - England v Senegal teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday:

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (capt.), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt.), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)