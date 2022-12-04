Left Menu

Soccer - England v Senegal teams

2022-12-04
Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday:

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (capt.), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt.), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

