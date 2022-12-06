Soccer-Wuhan cruise to four-goal win to open up Chinese Super League lead

Left Menu

Wuhan Three Towns opened a three-point gap at the top of the Chinese Super League with a 4-0 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions as defending champions Shandong Taishan saw their game against Shenzhen FC postponed. Goals from Davidson, Nicolae Stanciu, Marcao and Deng Hanwen sealed a comfortable win for Pedro Morilla's side as they moved onto 68 points from 29 games to leave Shandong playing catch-up.

Wuhan Three Towns opened a three-point gap at the top of the Chinese Super League with a 4-0 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions as defending champions Shandong Taishan saw their game against Shenzhen FC postponed.

Goals from Davidson, Nicolae Stanciu, Marcao and Deng Hanwen sealed a comfortable win for Pedro Morilla's side as they moved onto 68 points from 29 games to leave Shandong playing catch-up. Shandong's game, which was due to be played in Jinan on Sunday, was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions in the city. No new date has been announced for the game.

Wuhan have five games remaining and took the lead against Cangzhou when Davidson curled in a right-foot strike from the edge of the area two minutes before halftime. Stanciu scored a spectacular second two minutes into first half added time with a dipping free kick from wide on the right over the head of goalkeeper Shao Puliang.

Marcao struck from 14 metres six minutes into the second period and Deng added the fourth nine minutes from time when he slotted into the bottom corner after being fed by Davidson. Zhejiang FC notched up their fourth win in a row to maintain their hold on third place with a 2-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua and they remain one point ahead of fourth-placed Chengdu Rongcheng, who handed Henan Longmen a 1-0 defeat.

Shanghai Port moved up to fifth following a 2-1 win over Guangzhou City, with Wu Lei's first-half penalty securing the points for the 2018 champions. Beijing Guoan remain in seventh despite slipping to a 3-1 defeat against Dalian Pro and Meizhou Hakka handed already-relegated Hebei FC a 4-0 thrashing.

Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC remain in the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw with Tianjin Tigers while Wuhan Yangtze, who are level with them on 16 points but one place above the drop zone on goal difference, drew 1-1 with Changchun Yatai.

