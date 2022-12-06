Left Menu

Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup

PTI | Doha | Updated: 06-12-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 02:37 IST
Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Monday.

Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team.

The 82-year-old Pelé said he was going to watch the match on television while hospitalized in Brazil to treat a respiratory infection.

Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil, which made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.

South Korea was trying to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since its historic run as a co-host in 2002, when it made it to the semifinals and ended up fourth.

Paik Seung-ho scored South Korea's goal in the 76th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022