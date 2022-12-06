Soccer-South Korea coach Bento steps down after Brazil defeat
Paulo Bento announced that he is standing down as coach of South Korea following their 4-1 World Cup last 16 defeat by Brazil on Monday but said the decision had been made months ago and was not impacted by anything that happened in Qatar.
"I've just announced it to the players and president, it was a decision set in stone in September and I thanked them for everything they've done," he said at the post-match news conference. "I'm pleased and proud to have been their manager for more than four years. Now I'm going to rest and see what happens next."
