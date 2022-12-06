England rugby coach Eddie Jones fired after poor run

England coach Eddie Jones has been fired less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup.

Jones, who took charge after the 2015 World Cup, led England to the final of the tournament in 2019 -- when it lost to South Africa -- and won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge.

But a poor 2022 record of six losses, one draw and just five wins in 12 test matches helped bring an end to the Australian's tenure. AP BS BS

