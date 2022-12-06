Inaugural Beach Soccer National Championship set to be held in Surat in February

The inaugural Beach Soccer National Championship is set to be held in Surat in February next year.

The Beach Soccer Committee of the All India Football Federation on Tuesday recommended the formation of a sub-committee that will look into the operational aspects of hosting the tournament in the first half of February.

The committee asked the AIFF secretariat to frame the regulations for Beach Soccer and invite all the state associations to send their entries for the tournament.

''The Committee also felt that the beach soccer players should be of a different breed than regular footballers, and as such, those registered for professional tournaments like the Hero Santosh Trophy, Hero ISL and Hero I-League should not be allowed to participate in the Beach Soccer Championship,'' an AIFF release said.

Meanwhile, the Futsal Committee of the AIFF also recommended that the Futsal Club Championship 2022-23 be held in New Delhi from January 9 to 22 with 13 teams taking part in it.

It was also recommended that the top three teams from last season’s championship be given direct entry.

The Committee said the AIFF should nominate the champions of the 2022-23 season to play in the AFC Futsal Club Championship. It also recommended scouting of players for the national team, which would also take part in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers in October next year.

