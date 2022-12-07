Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic will kick off his return to Australia at the Adelaide International in January, nearly a year after he was deported from the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination. Spaniard Nadal won his second Australian Open title in Djokovic's absence.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 08:17 IST
Tennis-Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic will kick off his return to Australia at the Adelaide International in January, nearly a year after he was deported from the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination. The world number five, whose visa ban was waived last month, was named in the Jan. 1-8 tournament's draw on Wednesday.

Djokovic is among four top-10 players warming up for the Australian Open at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club, with world number six Felix Auger-Aliassime, world number seven Daniil Medvedev and eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev also playing. The 35-year-old Serb won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open championship in January after having his visa cancelled on arrival at Melbourne airport and then being deported on the eve of the tournament. Spaniard Nadal won his second Australian Open title in Djokovic's absence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
3
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022