Cricket-West Indies' Bonner ruled out of Adelaide, Phillips makes surprise return

West Indies number three Nkrumah Bonner has been ruled out of the second test against Australia at Adelaide Oval due to concussion protocols while two-test batsman Omar Phillips has made a surprise return to the squad as injury cover.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:08 IST
West Indies number three Nkrumah Bonner has been ruled out of the second test against Australia at Adelaide Oval due to concussion protocols while two-test batsman Omar Phillips has made a surprise return to the squad as injury cover. Bonner was struck on the side of the helmet by a Cameron Green delivery in the first test in Perth and retired hurt on 16.

The Caribbeans, who trail 1-0 in the two-match series, already have injury doubts over a number of players including Kemar Roach and fellow quick Jayden Seales. All-rounder Kyle Mayers has a shoulder problem and is unlikely to bowl at Adelaide Oval in the pink ball test starting at 2:30 p.m. local time (0400 GMT).

It is unclear whether the trio will be fit to play, with the team to be confirmed before the toss. However, team management have rushed 36-year-old Phillips into the squad as an emergency fielder, five years after his last first-class match.

Barbadian Phillips, who has been playing club cricket in Australia in recent years, played his last test in 2009. "The decision was made ahead of the test as some members of the West Indies squad may be unavailable for selection due to injury," the team said in a statement.

