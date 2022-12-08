Sports Schedule for Thursday, December 8

CRICKET: *Day one of the second Test between Australia and West Indies at Adelaide *Day three of second unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh A at Sylhet.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to FIFA World Cup *Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at Kolkata, 1930 IST. *I-League matches: TRAU FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC at New Delhi at 1400 IST. *Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC at Imphal, 1630 IST.

SHOOTING: *65th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

BADMINTON: *BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

WEIGHLIFTING: *World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

KABADDI *Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad, 1930 IST. PTI TAP BS BS

