Sports Schedule for Thursday, December 8
CRICKET Day one of the second Test between Australia and West Indies at Adelaide Day three of second unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh A at Sylhet.Other stories related to India and international cricket.FOOTBALL Stories related to FIFA World Cup Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at Kolkata, 1930 IST. I-League matches TRAU FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC at New Delhi at 1400 IST.
CRICKET: *Day one of the second Test between Australia and West Indies at Adelaide *Day three of second unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh A at Sylhet.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Stories related to FIFA World Cup *Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at Kolkata, 1930 IST. *I-League matches: TRAU FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC at New Delhi at 1400 IST. *Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC at Imphal, 1630 IST.
*Other stories related to Indian and international football.
SHOOTING: *65th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal.
BADMINTON: *BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.
WEIGHLIFTING: *World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.
KABADDI *Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad, 1930 IST. PTI TAP BS BS
