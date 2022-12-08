Left Menu

LTA fined $1 million by ATP over ban of Russian players

Wimbledon organizers made the decision after considering guidance from the British government.On Wednesday, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach criticized the British government for interfering. Governments should not decide on political grounds who is participating in which sports events, Bach said.The ATPs action follows fines totaling 1 million handed the LTA and All England Club by the WTA womens professional tennis tour.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-12-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 09:08 IST
LTA fined $1 million by ATP over ban of Russian players
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Lawn Tennis Association was fined $1 million by the ATP men's professional tour on Wednesday for banning players from Russia and Belarus from its grass-court events this summer.

The governing body of British tennis banned the players from five Wimbledon warm-up tournaments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP, which oversees men's tennis outside of the Grand Slams, also warned the LTA it could lose its membership in the organization if it repeats the ban.

“We stand by our original position on this matter, that unilateral decision-making by members of the ATP Tour threatens our ability to operate as a global sport,'' the ATP said in a statement. ''We believe that the measures taken protect the long-term future of our game and its commitment to merit-based participation, without discrimination, for individual athletes. We have no further comment.” The LTA said it “deeply disappointed” with the tour's action.

“The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK government's response to that invasion,” the organization said in a statement.

“The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules — with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced,'' it added.

The All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from the Wimbledon tournament earlier this year, also. Wimbledon organizers made the decision after considering guidance from the British government.

On Wednesday, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach criticized the British government for “interfering.” “Governments should not decide on political grounds who is participating in which sports events,'' Bach said.

The ATP's action follows fines totaling $1 million handed the LTA and All England Club by the WTA women's professional tennis tour. The two bodies have appealed those fines. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022