Left Menu

Cricket-Smith's Australia bat first against injury-hit Windies in Adelaide

Michael Neser joined Scott Boland in their pace attack. Batsman Devon Thomas and seamer Marquino Mindley make their test debut for West Indies, who had to make four changes to their playing 11.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 09:46 IST
Cricket-Smith's Australia bat first against injury-hit Windies in Adelaide
Steve Smith (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's stand-in captain Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the day-night second test against West Indies in Adelaide on Thursday, with both sides missing key players through injuries. Smith is leading the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who has a quadricep strain.

The hosts, 1-0 up in the two-test series, are also without fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out with "general soreness", the team said. Michael Neser joined Scott Boland in their pace attack.

Batsman Devon Thomas and seamer Marquino Mindley make their test debut for West Indies, who had to make four changes to their playing 11. Number three batsman Nkrumah Bonner was ruled out due to concussion protocols after being hit on helmet by a Cameron Green delivery in the first test in Perth.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers and quicks Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales were also ruled out with injuries. Team management have rushed 36-year-old Omar Phillips into the squad as an emergency fielder, five years after his last first-class match.

Barbadian Phillips, who has been playing club cricket in Australia in recent years, played his last test in 2009. Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022