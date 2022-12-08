Cricket-Smith's Australia bat first against injury-hit Windies in Adelaide

Australia's stand-in captain Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the day-night second test against West Indies in Adelaide on Thursday, with both sides missing key players through injuries. Smith is leading the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who has a quadricep strain.

The hosts, 1-0 up in the two-test series, are also without fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out with "general soreness", the team said. Michael Neser joined Scott Boland in their pace attack.

Batsman Devon Thomas and seamer Marquino Mindley make their test debut for West Indies, who had to make four changes to their playing 11. Number three batsman Nkrumah Bonner was ruled out due to concussion protocols after being hit on helmet by a Cameron Green delivery in the first test in Perth.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers and quicks Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales were also ruled out with injuries. Team management have rushed 36-year-old Omar Phillips into the squad as an emergency fielder, five years after his last first-class match.

Barbadian Phillips, who has been playing club cricket in Australia in recent years, played his last test in 2009. Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley

