Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards added to England T20I squad against West Indies

England established an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against West Indies.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:19 IST
Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards added to England T20I squad against West Indies
Maia Bouchier (Poto: ECB/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After Alice Capsey returned home with a broken collarbone, Maia Bouchier will fly to the Caribbean to join England for their T20I series against the West Indies. Despite playing 14 T20Is since making her debut in September 2021, including all five matches at the Commonwealth Games, Bouchier did not receive a central contract and was left out of the initial 15-player squad for the five-match T20I series.

However, she has been added to the squad as a substitute for the injured Capsey, with Alice Davidson-Richards also being drafted into the T20I squad. She was supposed to fly home after the third ODI in Antigua on Friday. England established an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against West Indies with another outstanding triumph on Tuesday night. They won both games by a combined 142 runs. The first T20I will be played on Sunday in Antigua, followed by four additional games in Barbados on December 14, 17, 18, and 22.

England T20I squad: Heather Knight (capt), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt. (ANI)

