Left Menu

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals: Messi's Argentina takes on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

The second match of the evening pits Lionel Messi and Argentina against the unbeaten Netherlands, which has been outstanding throughout the competition.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:53 IST
FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals: Messi's Argentina takes on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights
Netherlands and Argentina teams (Photo: OnsOranje/ Seleccion Argentina -Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

With FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal games lined up and the Round of 16 matches already having produced much footballing drama, things are really looking up for the fans. The round of 16 saw a few past champions falling by the wayside. Spain was eliminated by an enthusiastic and resolute Moroccan team, which is continuing its strong run in the competition. Portugal and Brazil defeated Switzerland and South Korea, respectively, while the Netherlands, France, and England also won easily.

Argentina won easily over Australia, with Lionel Messi dominating the show again. Croatia overcame the tournament's giant killers, Japan, in a spectacular penalty shootout in which Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovi was the actual star. The field is set for the exciting quarterfinal stage, and the lineup for the matches has to be one of the best in World Cup history. The last eight rounds of games will begin on Friday with contests between South America and Europe.

The second match of the evening pits Lionel Messi and Argentina against the unbeaten Netherlands, which has been outstanding throughout the competition. Argentina needed Messi's magic once more against Australia in the Round of 16, and their defence soaked up all of the pressure thrown at them by the Socceroos in the closing stages of the game.

The Netherlands were clinical in front of goal against the United States, but manager Louis van Gaal wasn't quite satisfied with his team's performance since he felt they lost a lot of ball possession. Keeping possession of the ball could be one of the deciding aspects in this match as Messi attempts to beat the Dutch and keep his World Cup dream alive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022