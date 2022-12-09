Left Menu

Mazaplay.net awards the Title sponsor of Lanka Premier League 2022

The Sri Lanka Premier League LPL 2022 will be held in Colombo. Each of the five teams - Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Colombo Stars, Kandy Falcons, and Dambulla Giants - will play each other twice in the round-robin stage before one is eliminated. Mazaplay.net provides the most recent news from the world of sports.

Mazaplay.net has been announced as Title Sponsor of Lanka Premier League 2022.

Third edition of Lanka Premier League has been started from 6th Dec which will end on 23rd Dec and for this year’s edition Mazaplay.net will be the Title Sponsor of the tournament. The Sri Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will be held in Colombo. The LPL 2022 was originally scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 21, but the country's economic crisis forced the tournament to be postponed indefinitely just weeks before the first match. The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 has started from Tuesday, December 6, after a three-month delay. In the tournament opener, the defending champions Jaffna Kings will face the runners-up Galle Gladiators. Only three venues will host the 24-match competition. The first few games will be played in Hambantota, followed by Kandy. Similarly, the final ten games, including the knockouts and final, will be held at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Each of the five teams - Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Colombo Stars, Kandy Falcons, and Dambulla Giants - will play each other twice in the round-robin stage before one is eliminated. Fixtures, Venues and Timings (IST): Tuesday, December 6 – Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Hambantota 3 PM Tuesday, December 6 – Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Hambantota 7:30 PM Wednesday, December 7 – Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Hambantota 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 7 – Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors Hambantota 7:30 PM Thursday, December 8 – Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars Hambantota 3:00 PM Saturday, December 10 – Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Kandy 7:30 PM Sunday, December 11 – Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Kandy 3:00 PM Sunday, December 11 – Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Kandy 7:30 PM Monday, December 12 – Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators Kandy 3:00 PM Monday, December 12 – Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Kandy 7:30 PM Tuesday, December 13 – Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Kandy 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 13 – Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Kandy 7:30 PM Wednesday, December 14 – Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors Kandy 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 14 – Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Kandy 7:30 PM Saturday, December 17 – Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators RPS, Colombo 3:00 PM Saturday, December 17 – Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars RPS, Colombo 7:30 PM Sunday, December 18 – Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings RPS, Colombo 3:00 PM Sunday, December 18 – Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants RPS, Colombo 7:30 PM Monday, December 19 – Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars RPS, Colombo 3:00 PM Monday, December 19 – Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants RPS, Colombo 7:30 PM Wednesday, December 21 – Qualifier 1 RPS, Colombo 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 21 – Eliminator RPS, Colombo 7:30 PM Thursday, December 22 – Qualifier 2 RPS, Colombo 7:30 PM Friday, December 23 – Final RPS, Colombo 7:30 PM Now talking about Mazaplay.net, is an online sports news platform which provides you with the most recent and remarkable sports news. It is must visit sports of cricket news, rankings, football features, kabaddi, event predictions, and more! Mazaplay.net provides the most recent news from the world of sports. It also publishes the best news and sporting events from around the world. Mazaplay allows you to not only immerse yourself in the world of sports, but also to fully immerse yourself in the incredible world of sports. Mazaplay.net is your go-to resource for everything sports-related. Mazaplay.net has already been awarded as associate sponsor between India and New Zealand for limited over series where two teams will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20s from 18th Nov - 30th Nov 2022. In Desert Cup 2022, Mazaplay.net was also Title Sponsor of the Series where Oman, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Bahrain played each other twice on round robin format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

