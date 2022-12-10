Left Menu

SAI promotes 12 chief coaches to director rank

In a landmark decision, the Sports Authority of India SAI has promoted 12 chief coaches to the position of High Performance coaches, across its centres in the country . In a historical move, 12 SAI coaches have been promoted as High Performance coaches, that is equal to the level Director GOI because of restructuring done in SAI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:52 IST
In a landmark decision, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has promoted 12 chief coaches to the position of High Performance coaches, across its centres in the country . This is a part of a cadre restructuring and the pay will be in the scale given to Director, Government of India, a statement from SAI read. Notable coaches and former athletes took to twitter to share their thoughts on the step taken. ''In a historical move, 12 SAI coaches have been promoted as High Performance coaches, that is equal to the level Director (GOI) because of restructuring done in SAI. Thank you for this amazing step,'' tweeted former Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar. Nataraju Madaiah, volleyball coach based out of SAI National Centre of Excellence Dharamsala, mentioned, ''I would like to thank the DG SAI for taking this tremendous step. It is a huge motivation for the coaches and it feels great to see so many coaches getting the recognition. The development in sports in recent years, starting from the Tokyo Olympics, has been manifold.'' Babul Basumatary, senior athletics coach at SAI NCOE Guwahati, shared similar sentiments.

''I thank SAI for giving me this platform. I've been coaching since 1992 and whatever SAI is doing to develop the coaching ecosystem and motivate the existing coaches is outstanding.'' List of coaches promoted as High Performance coach: Harjinder Singh (Basketball) – SAI training centre Jammu, Babul Basumatary (Athletics) – NCOE Guwahati, Kishore Kumar (Judo) – NSNIS Patiala, Vinod Narayan (Badminton) – SAI Bangalore, Gangaraju TB (Hockey) – STC Kokrajhar, Tankeswari Basumatary (Athletics) - Guwahati, Satpal Singh (Athletics) – STC Kurukshetra, Nataraju Madaiah (Volleyball) – NCOE Dharamsala, PK Brahma (Football) – STC Kokrajhar, Rajinder Kumar (Football) – Chandigarh, Jaswant Singh (Boxing) – Mizoram, Kuldeep Kumar (Boxing) – STC Bhiwani PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS

