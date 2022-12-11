Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup

Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".

Soccer-Southgate will not let emotions decide his England future after World Cup elimination

England coach Gareth Southgate cut a disconsolate figure after losing to France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday but said he would not make any decision about his future in the heat of the moment. When England skipper Harry Kane missed a late penalty which would have brought Southgate's side level with the 2018 champions at Al Bayt Stadium, France held on for a 2-1 victory to set up a semi-final showdown with Morocco.

Soccer-Morocco beat Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final

Mococco extended their dream run at the World Cup on Saturday as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first ever African country to reach the semi-finals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri. In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.

NHL roundup: Coyotes beat Bruins for first time since 2010

Lawson Crouse scored the winning goal with 14 seconds remaining and Karel Vejmelka recorded 43 saves to help the Arizona Coyotes end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday in Tempe, Ariz. Crouse had two goals and one assist, and Nick Schmaltz and Josh Brown collected Arizona's other goals. Schmaltz handed the Coyotes a 3-2 lead when he scored 53 seconds into the third period.

Soccer-I'll have to live with penalty miss, says Kane

England skipper Harry Kane said he will have to live with the penalty miss that condemned his team to a World Cup quarter-final exit against reigning champions France on Saturday. The striker had drawn his side level in the Al Bayt Stadium with a successful spot kick that saw him match Wayne Rooney's record haul of 53 goals for England.

Analysis-Soccer-France leave England wondering what might have been

The French cockerel crowed long and hard into the night on Saturday after France beat age-old rivals England 2-1 to reach the World Cup semi-finals and send their neighbours home. On a patch of verdant grass incongruously sat in the middle of a parched Qatari desert, the reigning champions repelled England's assaults and broke English hearts.

NBA roundup: Lakers rally, but Sixers win in OT

Joel Embiid scored 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton posted career highs with 33 points, eight 3-pointers and seven steals and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime. The Lakers rallied from nine down in the final 29 seconds to force overtime, but the 76ers scored the first 12 points of the extra session to snap a three-game losing streak.

Soccer-Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination

Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain. Supporters, many wearing scarves in the green and red colors of the Portuguese flag as they watched the match in Lisbon's bars and restaurants, had hoped to see their country reach the semi-finals. For them, the result was deeply frustrating.

Soccer-Moroccan ecstasy at World Cup win shared by Africa and Arab world

Moroccan soccer fans exploded in joy on Saturday as their team became the first from any African country to reach a World Cup semi-final, filling the stadium in Qatar with a deafening roar and unleashing cheering, crying, dancing and singing on the streets at home. The 1-0 victory over Portugal was celebrated further afield, with exuberant fans from Abidjan in Ivory Coast to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia lauding what they saw as a historic win for both Africa and the Arab World.

Soccer-Giroud sends France into World Cup semis as England miss late penalty

Oliver Giroud sent France into a World Cup semi-final with Morocco as his late header after Aurelien Tchouameni's opener clinched a gutsy 2-1 win over England on Saturday with Harry Kane blazing a penalty over the bar six minutes from time.

Four years ago Giroud did not manage a shot on target in the entire tournament as France won the title but in Qatar he now has four goals and has become his country's record goalscorer along the way.

