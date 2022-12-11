Left Menu

Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 15:50 IST
France President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday.

France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's earlier quarter-finals. "The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment," she said on Franceinfo radio.

Macron's office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

