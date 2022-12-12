Left Menu

Soccer-France know Morocco not just an expert defence mechanism

France are fully aware that Morocco are much more than a strictly defensive team as they prepare for their unexpected World Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday. Morocco reached the last four by beating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages and have conceded only one goal in the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:32 IST
Soccer-France know Morocco not just an expert defence mechanism

France are fully aware that Morocco are much more than a strictly defensive team as they prepare for their unexpected World Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Morocco reached the last four by beating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages and have conceded only one goal in the tournament. Their quick transitions and comfort in possession of the ball have been highly impressive in Qatar and there is no chance the defending champions will take anything for granted at the Al Bayt stadium.

"We have enough experience to avoid falling into this trap (of being over confident). They've reached that stage for a reason," centre back Raphael Varane, France's vice-captain, told a news conference on Monday. "They defend very well, it will be extremely difficult. We, the leaders of the team, have to prepare all the players for another battle. It's a World Cup semi-final, you need to give everything until the end if you want to deserve your place in the final."

Varane knows that Walid Regragui's team will be full of confidence. "They're writing Moroccan football history, they have a collective force with performances that give them a lot of confidence," he said.

"They're physically very fit, they're dangerous on counter attacks and set pieces, too." Right back Jules Kounde, who will be tasked with containing Sofiane Boufal on the flank, does not need to be reminded of Morocco's qualities.

"I'm not worried but we know they beat big teams to get there and we're going to take it seriously. It's not a surprise to see them here anymore. They deserve to be here," he said. "They're very compact. They give very little time to the player who has the ball to get organised. You have to play fast and try to break their balance," said Kounde.

"We're well aware of their qualities. They're very efficient with the ball, they combine very quickly to find their two wingers. "What they have done is remarkable, only conceding an own goal, especially when you see the tams they played. We're going to have to be very precise to score."

The winners will face either Argentina or Croatia, who meet on Tuesday, in Sunday's final at the Lusail stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022