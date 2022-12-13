Left Menu

Cycling-Thomas to compete in 2023 Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas has enjoyed little luck at the Giro d'Italia but the Welshman said on social media he is gearing up for another go at next year's Grand Tour. INEOS Grenadiers rider Thomas, 36, finished third in the Tour de France this year.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 07:56 IST
Cycling-Thomas to compete in 2023 Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas has enjoyed little luck at the Giro d'Italia but the Welshman said on social media he is gearing up for another go at next year's Grand Tour. Thomas, who won the 2018 Tour de France, pulled out of the Giro in 2020 after suffering a hip fracture in a crash. Three years earlier his race came to an end after he damaged his shoulder in a pile-up involving a police motorbike.

The 2023 Giro will be held from May 6-28. INEOS Grenadiers rider Thomas, 36, finished third in the Tour de France this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022