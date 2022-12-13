Left Menu

Lahiri to lead strong field at SSP Chawrasia Invitational

I never dreamt of hosting a PGTI tournament, very few people get this opportunity, the six-time Asian Tour winner said.A two-time Indian Open champion, Chawrasia has the distinction of having represented India at the Rio Olympics 2016 and the World Cup of Golf 2016.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 18:16 IST
Lahiri to lead strong field at SSP Chawrasia Invitational
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The penultimate PGTI Tour event will now be known as SSP Chawrasia Invitational and will feature top-ranked Indian Anirban Lahiri, the organisers announced here on Tuesday.

Bangalore-based Lahiri will be back to play in Kolkata for the first time since 2013 when he had won PGTI's Year Ender Championship at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC). Beside Lahiri and tournament host Chawrasia, the Rs 1-crore prize money event beginning on Wednesday will have a stellar field including Gaganjeet Bhullar, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa, Veer Ahlawat, Karandeep Kochhar, Chikkarangappa, Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (PGTI Ranking Leader) and Manu Gandas (2nd on PGTI Ranking), among others.

The leading foreign names in the field are those of Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, as well as Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The tournament was jointly launched by TAKE Sports and PGTI as a gesture to honour Chawrasia, who among two Indians to have won four DP World Tour titles.

After the overwhelming success of Jeev Milkha Invitational, it was a ''no-brainer'' to christen the tournament in the name of Kolkata's star golfer Chawrasia, CEO of PGTI Uttam Singh Mundy said. ''I never dreamt of hosting a PGTI tournament, very few people get this opportunity,'' the six-time Asian Tour winner said.

A two-time Indian Open champion, Chawrasia has the distinction of having represented India at the Rio Olympics 2016 and the World Cup of Golf 2016. He also represented Team Asia at the EurAsia Cup in 2016 and 2018. Chawrasia, a winner of 17 professional titles, was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2017.

''I belong to the RCGC, grew up playing golf here. It's because of everyone's contribution here that I'm sitting here representing PGTI. It's a very strong field looking forward to it,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022