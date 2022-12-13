Siva Sridhar outdoes himself at FINA World Swimming Championships, creates new national record

Indian swimmer Siva Sridhar broke his own national record in the men's 200m individual medley, but failed to qualify for the final at the ongoing FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) 2022 being held in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. He clocked 1:59.80s to finish first in Heat 1 at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. However, he was in 30th position across five heats, which had 38 competitors. Only the top eight competitors made it to the final, as per Olympics.com.

South Africa's Matthew Sates won the title, clocking the time of 1:50.15s. USA's Carson Foster (1:50.96) and Canada's Finlay Knox (1:51.04) clinched silver and bronze respectively. Previously, India's national record in 200 m individual medley was held by Siva himself, clocking the time of 2:02.42s. In June, Siva had clinched the bronze medal at Singapore National Swimming Championships in the 200 m individual medley with timing of 02:06.69s.

Sridhar will also take part in the 100 m individual medley on Thursday. Chahat Arora will take part in 100 m and 50 m for breaststroke (women) events on Wednesday and Saturday. She is the holder of a national record in both events. FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022, the 16th edition of the competition, will conclude on Sunday. (ANI)

