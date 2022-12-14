Left Menu

India clubbed with hosts South Africa in U-19 Women's World Cup

India have been clubbed with hosts South Africa, Scotland and UAE in group D of the inaugural under-19 Womens T20 World Cup scheduled to be held from January 14-29.Eleven full member nations gained automatic entry, while Scotland, UAE, USA joined World Cup debutants Indonesia and Rwanda in the tournament that will witness 41 matches played across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom.Heavyweights Australia find themselves in group A along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA.

PTI | Benoni | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:59 IST
India clubbed with hosts South Africa in U-19 Women's World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India have been clubbed with hosts South Africa, Scotland and UAE in group D of the inaugural under-19 Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held from January 14-29.

Eleven full member nations gained automatic entry, while Scotland, UAE, USA joined World Cup debutants Indonesia and Rwanda in the tournament that will witness 41 matches played across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Heavyweights Australia find themselves in group A along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA. Group B features England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. New Zealand, Ireland, Indonesia and the West Indies complete the group C. The toppers from each group will make the semi-finals.

Both semis and final will be held at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and entry to all the matches of the tournament will be ''free of charge'', the ICC said in a statement. The tournament will be followed by the T20 World Cup in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha beginning on February 10.

''To host one ICC event in a year is cause for great celebration, but to claim two in such quick succession is beyond our wildest dreams,'' tournament director Sivuyile Mqingwana said during the launch event here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022