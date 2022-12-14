Cricket-Like father, like son; 34 years later Arjun emulates Sachin Tendulkar

Left Menu

Thirty-four years after Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class century on debut, his son Arjun celebrated the same achievement in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday. Sachin, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, had scored his maiden first-class century on his debut for Mumbai against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy in 1988 as a 15-year-old.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:27 IST
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Thirty-four years after Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class century on debut, his son Arjun celebrated the same achievement in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday. Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun struck 120 runs off 207 balls, smashing 16 fours and two sixes on day two of their first innings at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

The 23-year-old, whose primary role is of a fast bowler, produced the impressive performance after coming in to bat at no. 7. He had moved from the city of Mumbai to Goa at the start of the season in search of more opportunities. Sachin, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, had scored his maiden first-class century on his debut for Mumbai against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy in 1988 as a 15-year-old.

