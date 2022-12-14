NZ vs BAN, 2nd women's ODI: New Zealand-Bangladesh match abandoned due to rain

The second women's ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was washed out after 48.1 overs of play here at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday. "Rain has the final say in Napier. The match has been abandoned and the series decider will take place at Seddon Park on Saturday," New Zealand Cricket tweeted.

Bangladesh batted first after rain limited the match to 44 overs per side. They reached 157 for 7 in 44 overs. In response, New Zealand lost skipper Sophie Devine to a run-out before the rain started again in Napier after only 4.1 overs and forced the game to be abandoned. Bangladesh lost Dilara Akter to Hayley Jensen in the fifth over of their innings, but Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque supplied some much-needed fight. The two batted for 13.5 overs, putting on 36 runs for the second wicket until Hannah Rowe dismissed Sharmin for 16. Bangladesh had a mini-collapse after losing Hoque and Lata Mondal to Fran Jonas, who was followed by Nigar Sultana.

Ritu Moni and Fahima Khatun then got to work. They put on a 49-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Moni led the way with 32 runs, hitting a six and a four in her innings, while Fahima had 25. The two fell in the space of three balls late in the innings, but they ensured Bangladesh completed their overs. New Zealand leads the three-match one-day international series 1-0 after winning the first game by eight wickets. They had previously won the T20I series 3-0. On Saturday, the third and final ODI will be played in Hamilton. (ANI)

