Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra named Event Ambassador for Kolkata 25K 2022

Abhinav Bindra always emphasizes that success is not about one day, but the effort put in every day to make the journey count. This sentiment echoes with amateur runners who strive throughout the year in preparation for eastern India's biggest running festival.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 06:55 IST
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian sportspersons continue to draw inspiration from Abhinav Bindra's powerful words -- "Practice is a talent, perseverance is a talent, hard work is a talent" -- and the presence of India's first individual Olympic gold medallist will provide a boost to participants at the Kolkata 25K 2022 on Sunday, December 18. Race organiser Procam International on Wednesday announced Bindra as the Event Ambassador for the seventh edition of this prestigious USD 100,000 prize fund World Athletics Elite Label Road Race. The shooter replaces former grand slam tennis champion Mary Pierce who is indisposed.

A near-perfect 10.8 on his last shot saw the then 25-year-old Bindra nail the men's 10m air rifle gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. It was his crowning glory in a stellar sporting career that included a World Championship gold and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. An entrepreneur and philanthropist now, the much-decorated Bindra always emphasises that success is not about one day, but the effort put in every day to make the journey count. This sentiment echoes with amateur runners who strive throughout the year in preparation for eastern India's biggest running festival.

Bindra said: "The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K has motivated people of all age groups to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The spirit of the event energises runners and instils faith in them. I'm excited to be a part of this event and look forward to seeing thousands of runners participate. Let's make it memorable #NotunJoshNotunRun. " Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International, said: "We are delighted to have as Event Ambassador Abhinav Bindra, one of the greatest Olympians India has produced. His dedication and commitment to sport even today resonates with the very fabric of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K."

On-the-spot registrations will be available for the 25K, Ananda Run (4.5K) and Champions with Disability during the Mirchi Get Active Expo at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, Sahid Khudiram Bose Rd, BBD Bagh (next to Netaji Subhash Chandra Stadium). With the International Film Festival, India being inaugurated at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, due to security concerns the Kolkata Police has directed that the Mirchi Get Active Expo be open only on Friday, 16th December (9:00 am to 9:00 pm) and Saturday, 17th December (9:00 am to 7:00 pm).

The race will be telecast live by Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Liv on December 18 from 6:00 am to 10:00 am.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

