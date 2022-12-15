BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Siraj, Umesh strike to give hosts early setback; Litton guides Bangladesh to 37/2 (Tea, Day 2)

Indian pacers struck in tandem to give Bangladesh an early setback after India were bowled out for 404 in their first inning on the second day of the first Test against hosts here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Bangladesh were jolted on the first ball of their inning as Mohammed Siraj drew first blood to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto. The pacer bowled a ripper to draw the poke and get the edge which a diving Rishab Pant pouched behind the stumps.

The hosts had hardly recovered from the first wicket when Umesh Yadav sent the stumps cartwheeling. He removed Yasir Ali (4) who looked to play away from his body only to drag the ball onto the stumps. Bangladesh were reduced to 5/2 inside the fourth over. Litton Das looked fluent in his brief stay before tea as he played some eye-pleasing strokes and guided Bangladesh to 37/2 at the end of the second session on day two.

Litton Das played two stunning shots to Umesh Yadav that found the fence as the hosts looked to rebuild and recover from the early setback. Debutant Zakir Hasan too struck Ashwin for two boundaries in the next over, accumulating much-needed runs. Umesh leaked runs again as Litton struck three boundaries in one over of the pacer before the Bangladeshi pair took the team to 37/2 at tea. Litton remained unbeaten with a brisk 24(26) while Zakir made it back with 9(16).

Resuming the second session, Ashwin got to his 13th test match fifty and added 92 runs for the eighth wicket before India were bowled out for 404 in their first inning with Chestehwar Pujara (90) top-scoring for the team. The lower order chipped in with commendable knocks, coming from the bats of Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40). A resilient partnership of 55 runs for the eighth wicket from Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took India to 348/7 at lunch on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh.

Ashwin was batting at 40 from 81 deliveries and Kuldeep ended the first session with 21 runs from 76 balls as the pair extended India's first-inning score. India resumed their inning at 278/6 on day two of the first test with Shreyas Iyer at 82 and Ashwin still to open his account.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 37/2 (Litton Das 24*, Zakir Hasan 9*; Mohammed Siraj 1-6) vs India 404 (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 86; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-112) (ANI)

