Cristiano Ronaldo resumes training at Real Madrid amidst search for new club

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed his training at his previous club's training ground amidst the search for a new club. The forward worked out by himself on Wednesday at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training facility as he gets ready to make a decision about his future.

After Portugal's elimination from the World Cup in Qatar, the former Madrid star is currently without a club after quitting Manchester United last month. The player made a second-half substitute cameo in their quarterfinal loss to Morocco on Saturday. Ronaldo requested permission to practise at Real Madrid City on Wednesday in order to preserve his health, and the club gladly granted his wish. He laboured by himself on a different field from where Carlo Ancelotti's first-team Madrid players were working out as per ESPN.

The player with the most goals in Real Madrid history, Ronaldo has also won two La Liga championships and four Champions Leagues during his nine incredibly successful seasons with the team. Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus before being linked with a summer transfer back to Real Madrid. However, Madrid manager Ancelotti ruled out the move and the forward re-joined United.

His second stint at Old Trafford came to an end last month after he was released as a free agent following an inflammatory TV interview in which he attacked United, manager Erik ten Hag, and club administrators. Although Ronaldo denied last week that an agreement had been reached, rumours have it that he will join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in January in a lucrative move.

Ronaldo was benched by Fernando Santos in Portugal's World Cup campaign despite scoring one goal a penalty against Ghana in five games. Ronaldo was instrumental in Portugal's lone major trophy win, which came at Euro 2016. (ANI)

