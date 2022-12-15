Left Menu

TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club’s lifetime achievement award

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:50 IST
TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club’s lifetime achievement award
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior journalist TJS George has been selected for Mumbai Press Club's National RedInk Award for lifetime achievement for his distinguished career as an editor and columnist.

In the 1960s, George (94) was the editor of the Patna-headquartered newspaper 'The Searchlight' known for its anti-establishment stand, a release by the Club said.

For helming the newspaper's drive against corruption in Bihar's K B Sahay-led government, George spent three weeks in Hazaribagh Central Jail, it added.

The Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' Award for 2021 has gone to Om Gaur, National Editor of 'Dainik Bhaskar' for leading a team of reporters and photographers that "tirelessly exposed the tragedy of Covid deaths in UP's towns and cities along the river Ganga", the release said.

These awards, along with 24 other winners in 12 categories, will be presented on December 16 in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022