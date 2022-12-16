Left Menu

Soccer-Hamburg's Vuskovic returns positive B-sample in doping case

Hamburg defender Mario Vuskovic returned a positive B-sample result in a doping case investigated by the German Football Association (DFB), the second-tier club said on Thursday. Croatian Vuskovic failed a standard dope test in November when his A-sample showed the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO). "(The club) was informed today by the DFB about the result of the positive B-sample of player Mario Vuskovic, which was opened on 12 December 2022," Hamburg said in a statement.

"(The club) was informed today by the DFB about the result of the positive B-sample of player Mario Vuskovic, which was opened on 12 December 2022," Hamburg said in a statement. Further proceedings regarding possible sanctions will be conducted by the DFB's sports jurisdiction.

