The 26-year-old Miedema is the Dutch national teams all-time leading scorer and helped the Netherlands reach the final of the 2019 World Cup. She has scored 95 goals in 115 international appearances.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:06 IST
Dutch forward Miedema stretchered off field with knee injury
Vivianne Miedema Image Credit: Wikipedia
Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema sustained a knee injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher while playing for Arsenal in a women's Champion's League match against Lyon on Thursday.

The Dutch forward went down under no contact in the first half after landing awkwardly as she challenged for a loose ball.

Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals despite losing 1-0 at Emirates Stadium, but manager Jonas Eidevall said he's "very concerned" about Miedema's injury. He hadn't spoken to team doctors and had no other update.

The 26-year-old Miedema is the Dutch national team's all-time leading scorer and helped the Netherlands reach the final of the 2019 World Cup. She has scored 95 goals in 115 international appearances. She joined Arsenal in 2017.

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the World Cup beginning July 20. The Netherlands is in Group E with the United States, Vietnam and the winner of a playoff.

Last month, England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament, raising questions about her availability for the World Cup.

