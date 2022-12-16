Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann welcomes Hockey WC 2023 Trophy in Amritsar

The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela arrived in Amritsar, Punjab from Lucknow on Wednesday and was welcomed on Thursday by Honourable Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence, along with Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli and General Secretary Harpreet Singh. Also, it was traditionally welcomed by Harjesh Kumar, SDM, Nitin Kohli, President Hockey Punjab, Harpreet Singh General Secretary Hockey Punjab, Olympian Baljit Singh Dhillon, Joint Secretary Hockey Punjab and Surinder Singh Sodhi, 1980 Moscow Olympic Gold Medallist at the airport on Wednesday. And later was then received by Sahil Sandhu and Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi at Spring Dale School, Amritsar from where it was displayed at Shri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar in the presence of Hockey Punjab members, SGPC Amritsar and Round Glass Academy teams. It was further displayed at the Jallianwala Bagh Amritsar and VR Mall, Amritsar for the general public to click pictures and selfies.

In the lead up to the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela which begins on 13th January 2023, the coveted trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on 25 December, thus giving the fans and public a chance to engage with the prestigious trophy before the winning team lifts it on 29th January 2023. The nationwide Trophy Tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on 5th December by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik. Following this, the trophy will journey across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

