Gill, Pujara hit tons as India declare 2nd innings at 258/2, set 513-run target for Bangladesh

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:33 IST
Shubman Gill Image Credit: ANI
India set Bangladesh a massive victory target of 512 after declaring their second innings at 258 for 2, riding on maiden Test hundred from young Shubman Gill and the 19th ton from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara on third day of the opening match of the series.

In the morning, Bangladesh were dismissed for 150 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40.

Skipper KL Rahul didn't enforce the follow-on and Gill (110 off 152 balls) and Pujara (102 not out off 130 balls) scored a century after nearly four years. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (Shubman Gill 110, batting, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

