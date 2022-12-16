Left Menu

Cricket-India declare on 258-2, Bangladesh need 513 to win

Reuters | Chittagong | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:35 IST
India declared their second innings on 258-2 on Friday, setting Bangladesh an improbable victory target of 513 on day three of the opening test in Chittagong.

Opener Shubman Gill smashed 110 and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 102 when India declared their innings in the final session of the day. Seamer Khaled Ahmed and spinner Mehidy Hasan shared the two Indian wickets that fell.

The second and final test is scheduled to start in Mirpur next Thursday.

