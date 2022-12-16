Tiwary, Majumdar steer Bengal to six-wicket win over UP

Skipper Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar slammed twin fifties as Bengal trounced Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in a group A match of the Ranji Trophy here on Friday.

Tiwary slammed seven sixes and a maximum in his 108-ball unbeaten 60-run knock, while Majumdar had 10 hits to the fence during his 170-ball 83 as Bengal knocked off the remaining 101 runs in 32.5 overs to complete a successful run chase.

Bengal thus gathered all six points to top the group.

Resuming at 156 for 2, Bengal lost the wicket of Koushik Ghosh (69) in the third ball of the day with Ankit Rajpoot cleaning up the overnight batter.

However, Majumdar continued from where he had left and along with Tiwary kept Bengal on track, adding 97 runs for the fourth wicket to take them on the brink of victory.

Majumdar was dismissed in the 72rd over off Rinku Singh with Akshdeep Nath taking the catch.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Tiwary then scored the remaining six runs to take Bengal home.

Bengal pacer Ishan Porel was adjudged the Player Of The Match for his seven-wicket haul.

Brief Score: At Kolkata: Bengal 169 and 259 for 4 in 74.5 overs (Koushil Ghosh 69, Anustup Majumdar 83, Manoj Tiwary 60 not out; Shivam Mavi 2/65) beat Uttar Pradesh 198 and 227 all out in 65.3 overs by six wickets.

Bengal 6 points, Uttar Pradesh 0 points.

At Sovima: Uttarakhand 282 and 306 for 7 in 70 overs (Priyanshu Khanduri 73, Swapnil Singh 88; Akash Singh 3/66) beat Nagaland 389 (Shrikant Mundhe 161, Yugandhar Singh 73; Swapnil Singh 5/47) and 25 in 18 overs (Nagaho Chishi 10; Mayank Mishra 5/4, Swapnil Singh 4/21) by 174 runs.

Uttarakhand 6 points, Nagaland 0 points.

At Bhubneswar: Odisha 457 all out in 154.2 overs (Debabrata Pradhan 89, Abhishek Raut 70, Shantanu Mishra 61, Subhranshu Senapati 52; Ninad Rathva 5/106) draws with Baroda 624 for 8 in 172.4 overs (Shashwat Rawat 135, Priyanshu Moliya 118, Abhimanyu Rajput 102; Basant Mohanty 2/31).

Odisha 1 point, Baroda 3 points.

At Rohtak: Haryana 46 and 353 all out in 123 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 97, Himanshu Rana 87; Rishi Dhawan 3/83, Sidharth Sharma 2/43) beat Himachal Pradesh 487/4 decl in 130.2 overs (Raghav Dhawan 182, Prashant Chopra 137, Amit Kumar 81; Chaitanya Bishnoi 2/15) by an innings and 88 runs.

Haryana 0 points, Himachal Pradesh 7 points.

