Left Menu

Runners brave the cold for Antarctic Ice Marathon

Courageous runners braved snow and freezing temperatures this week for the Antarctic Ice Marathon, won by Ireland's Sean Tobin who organisers said clocked a record time on the continent.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:22 IST
Runners brave the cold for Antarctic Ice Marathon

Courageous runners braved snow and freezing temperatures this week for the Antarctic Ice Marathon, won by Ireland's Sean Tobin who organisers said clocked a record time on the continent. The event, the 17th of its kind, took place on Wednesday at Union Glacier, with more than 60 competitors from 20 nations taking part. Organisers describe it as "the southernmost marathon on Earth".

Tobin, 28, ran the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres (26.22 miles) in 2:53.33. "You just sink (into the snow)... One turn I took, I just went completely legless and hit the ground. I was trying to get up and go again," Tobin said after finishing.

"I had to go deep inside myself (to complete the course)." Race director Richard Donovan said Tobin had recorded "the fastest marathon ever run in Antarctica".

"I've never seen anything like it, to be able to run that fast in these kind of conditions," he said. "It's like running in sand... You can't really get a spring off it." Becca Pizzi, from the United States, won the women's race with a time of 4:24.15. (Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022