Thought I may never play cricket again: England's Ollie Robinson opens up about struggles with form

England seamer Ollie Robinson said there was a time when he thought that he would not be able to play cricket again after struggling with injury and fitness problems earlier this year. England announced their playing XI for the final Test against Pakistan starting in Karachi on Saturday. The Three Lions make two changes as 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed makes his debut replacing Will Jacks, while Ben Foakes comes in for Jimmy Anderson.

The Three Lions are 2-0 up in the series ahead of the final Test. The seamer has played a significant role in England's tour of Pakistan, picking up eight wickets in the first two Test matches, including the tenth wicket in Multan that helped the visitors to win the three-game series.

However, at the beginning of the year, it appeared unlikely that Robinson would play for England because he suffered an injury in the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart in January and was criticised by the former bowling coach Jon Lewis for his lack of professionalism and poor condition.

"I don't think I've ever needed a kick up the backside, I've known what I have needed to do. County cricket is very different to international cricket. It took me maybe took long to get myself where I needed to be for international cricket and the other side of that, me and Jon Lewis had a very honest relationship," Ollie Robinson was quoted as saying by Skysports.com. "I knew what he said was true before he came out in public and said it. It felt harsh at the time, but in reality it helped get me in the place that I am in now," he further added.

Robinson had many injury issues in the beginning of 2022, but he feels like he is now thriving in the current England lineup. "It was tough, there were days when I would think I wasn't going to play cricket any more. I would get back to full fitness and play one game and my back would spasm again. I trained really hard in that period and was just unfortunate I couldn't get back on the park. It took a lot of scans and a few injections to get myself back into the right place," he said.

"With the help of the England medical staff, Jimmy (James Anderson), Stokesy (Ben Stokes), Baz (Brendon McCullum), I have got myself into a really good place and now thriving in this environment," said the England pacer. England Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach. (ANI)

