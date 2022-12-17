Cricket-Australia's quicks dominate first session, South Africa 84-4

Scott Boland took two wickets in three balls as Australia's quicks dominated early on a green-top wicket on day one of the series-opening test against South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday. South Africa were 84 for four at lunch at the Gabba, after Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put his bowlers to work on a pitch virtually indistinguishable from the surrounding grass.

Kyle Verreynne was 35 not out, with Temba Bavuma on 21, the pair having stemmed the bleeding with a 57-run partnership after the Proteas were reduced to 27 for four in a disastrous start to the three-match series. Boland had opener Sarel Erwee out for 10, with Cameron Green diving low to take a sharp catch in the gully.

Two balls later, Boland dismissed Khaya Zondo lbw for a duck when he rapped him on the pads, with South Africa losing a review when the batsman failed to get the decision overturned. Australia's bowlers had plenty of assistance, with the ball moving sharply off the seam and swinging under cloudy skies.

However, captain Dean Elgar gave Mitchell Starc the first wicket on a platter when he gloved a ball down the leg-side to be caught behind for three. Cummins took the second wicket, removing Rassie van der Dussen for five, the number three feathering an outside edge through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey with a tentative push at a straight delivery.

