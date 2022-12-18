Left Menu

Soccer-England manager Southgate intends to stay on until 2024 - reports

England coach Gareth Southgate intends to continue in his job until the conclusion of the European Championship in 2024, multiple British media outlets including Sky Sports reported on Saturday. Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament last year, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 03:08 IST
Soccer-England manager Southgate intends to stay on until 2024 - reports

England coach Gareth Southgate intends to continue in his job until the conclusion of the European Championship in 2024, multiple British media outlets including Sky Sports reported on Saturday. The 52-year-old Southgate will inform the English Football Association (FA) of his decision before Christmas, according to Sky Sports.

The FA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. England were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar in a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-final.

"Whenever I finish these tournaments, you need time to make the correct decision. Emotionally, you're going through many different feelings," Southgate told reporters when asked about his England future after their tournament exit. Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament last year, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022